Accountancy

Hires at Johnston Carmichael | Wylie & Bisset

By a Daily Business reporter | May 8, 2023

Johnston Carmichael has welcomed Stephen Harrison who joins the leadership team as technology risk and assurance partner.

Mr Harrison will be based in Glasgow but will work across Johnston Carmichael’s 14 UK offices.

He will be a key member of the firm’s audit team but will also collaborate closely with the firm’s consulting specialists.

Wylie & Bisset

Wylie & Bisset, the firm of accountants and business advisers, has announced a trio of promotions that sees tax director Shehzad Ashaq promoted to associate partner, Matthew McDermott to senior manager and Laura Caulfield to manager.

The firm recently joined forces with CFO Solutions group Opulus to create a ‘hub and spoke’ model of business advisory services.

