Hibs name McDermott as director of football

Easter Road role

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Experience: Brian McDermott

Former Leeds United and Reading manager Brian McDermott has been appointed as Hibs’ director of football.

The 62-year-old ex-Arsenal and Celtic scout takes up his post with immediate effect and according to the Easter Road club will “work closely” with first-team boss Lee Johnston.

“I’m delighted to join such a great, community-orientated club like Hibernian FC,” said McDermott.

“I scouted Hibs games many times in the past and have always been taken by the fantastic atmosphere at Easter Road.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

Hibs say McDermott will have a strong focus across the recruitment of players and football operations such as scouting, analysis, sports science, and medicine as well as the development of players through the academy.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We are conscious that this appointment has taken some time, which is partly due to the sad passing of our late chairman Ronald J Gordon, but we also wanted to make sure that we had the right steps in place and a thorough process, to make sure we’ve got the right person in the door.

“Brian joins us with substantial experience in the game and has worked across numerous different roles across a football club on the sporting side, which sets him up perfectly for this role. We also wanted someone that has a strong recruitment bias, and he has that in abundance having scouted across the world for some high-level clubs.

“Brian’s background, contacts, and experience will be vital as we continue to move the club forwards.”