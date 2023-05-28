Goodwin’s United vow after penning two-year contract

Tannadice deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Positive: Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin has vowed to make the required changes to improve Dundee United after agreeing a two-year deal at the struggling Tannadice club.

The former Aberdeen and St Mirren boss took over from Liam Fox in March and has seen just three wins in 11 matches, United looking destined to drop into the Championship after three seasons in the Premiership.

Bottom of the table going into the final round of fixtures today, the Tangerines require a win over Motherwell and Ross County to lose at Kilmarnock, with an eight-goal swing in the process.

Despite that scenario, Goodwin has been handed a deal until the summer of 2025.

“This is a terrific football club with a great history and there are a lot of things to be positive about, albeit we’ve had a difficult season,” he said.

“It is now my job to make the necessary changes to ensure the club improves and moves forward in the right manner.

“Every decision I make during my time at Dundee United will be in the best interests of the club.

“Recruitment is pivotal at any football club. I recognise where the weaknesses have been this season and understand the key areas we need to improve and strengthen in the summer.

“I think that’s something for the supporters to look forward to.”

Confirming the appointment, a club statement said the 41-year-old is “now tasked with the exciting challenge of revitalising the football department ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

“Prior to his recent arrival at Tannadice, the Irishman has led Alloa Athletic to promotion via the Championship Play-Offs and steered St Mirren deep into domestic cup competitions in successive seasons.

“Furthermore, throughout his stint with Aberdeen, he oversaw the construction of a squad which finished third in the Scottish Premiership.”