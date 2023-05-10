Update:

Acquisition

Gilson Gray adds Wilson Financial to portfolio

May 10, 2023

Alastair Lindsay, managing partner at GGFM, Gavin Wilson, and Steve Herkes

Gilson Gray Financial Management – the financial planning arm of legal firm Gilson Gray – has acquired Wilson Financial in its fourth deal of the last 12 months.

The St Andrews-based boutique wealth management firm – founded by Gavin Wilson in 2018 as part of the St James Place partner network – expands GGFM’s offering in Dundee, following the recent acquisition of RS Robertson.

Mr Wilson joins a team of more than a dozen financial planning and client relationship specialists in Gilson Gray’s new city centre premises.

Earlier this year, GGFM acquired Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management and last year East Lothian’s Scott Wallace Financial Planning.

The expansion programme has taken GGFM’s assets under management to over £650 million and more than 20 financial advisers, supporting clients across the UK.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gavin is a great addition to GGFM.

“He will complement our existing team and play a central role in helping to develop our presence in the wider region, particularly Fife and Stirling.”

