Gallanagh takes top role as Azets adopts UK model

Accountancy

Peter Gallanagh: ambitious plans

Azets, the accountancy, tax and advisory group, has appointed Peter Gallanagh as UK chief executive as it scraps its regional structure.

Mr Gallanagh, who is currently regional CEO for Scotland and Northern England, will take on his new role from 1 July, heading up an organisation with 3,800 staff.

Roger Eigenheer, group chief operating officer, said: “Now is the right time for Azets UK to be led by one chief executive, to leverage the skills and best practices from around the regions and realise the potential of our national size and scale.”

Paul Clifford, regional CEO for the Midlands and North Wales, has been appointed UK client services director.

Mr Gallanagh, who has led the growth and development of the Scotland and Northern England business since early 2021 said: “The remarkable growth we have achieved fills me with enthusiasm as I take on the responsibility of leading Azets UK as a national business.

“We have ambitious plans for the future and we are dedicated to providing our clients with a comprehensive range of capabilities from across our various service lines.

“Working closely with Paul as UK Client Services Director, we will deliver even greater client value and help our SME clients navigate long-term economic challenges.”

As part of the restructure, William Payne, regional CEO for Southern England, will continue as part of the UK senior leadership team, whilst David Owens, regional CEO for South West England and Wales, will retire after more than 20 years with Azets UK and its predecessor companies.