Free Spins and Bonus Features in Slot Games Explained

With the huge shift of slot game players online during the Covid-19 pandemic, slot games are now a bigger part of online casino play than ever before. The online casino industry has noticed this shift in gamers and put more resources into providing a greater range of slot titles to play than ever before. Gone are the days of simple 3-reel slot games with fruit symbols and fixed paylines earning payouts, although there are still many classic games available to enjoy.

Lots of the most popular slot games available right now use exciting bonus features that provide better gameplay than ever! Newcomers to such slot game features will appreciate the following rundown of slot bonus features and some of the most common features found in play.

Slot Bonus Features History

The first step in slot bonus feature development came in 1996, and the popular Reel Em slot included a second screen bonus feature which was revolutionary at the time. This fishing-based slot game from WMS Industries was used in many brick-and-mortar casinos, with the bonus feature triggering a random prize payout.

Casino slot technology has developed a lot since then, with updated graphics, mechanics and bonus features available to play. These advancements in casino game technology have resulted in exciting play features and impressive payout potential in modern slots. A large part of slot game development and the rise in bonus features is a result of the surge in the online casino market, which has made this industry more valuable than ever.

Favourite Slot Bonus Features

Regular slot game players will often find the bonus features in play to be one of the most attractive things about a game. Each game will often include varying bonus features with different ways for players to trigger them, though some game developers stick to certain features in their tiles. With the huge range of features and games available, it is definitely worth reading about a game and the features in play before placing a bet.

Here are some of the most popular bonus features that players can hope to potentially trigger in slot games.

Free Spins

Arguably the most common slot game bonus feature on the market, Free Spins are a staple component of most slot titles. This bonus feature is relatively self-explanatory. In the simplest of terms, the player receives a certain number of spins when it is triggered that they do not need to pay for. These spins will likely use the bet place in play during the triggering spin and often play automatically unless different features are included. Players can find the Free Spins bonus to include multipliers and other additional features that could give players even more winning potential.

Wild Symbols

This bonus is yet another common addition to most slot game titles. The Wild symbols in play make it easier for gamers to land winning symbol combinations across the grid. This Wild symbol can land on any base game spin and works by substituting for any main game symbols to complete a combination. For example, this means if a game pays out for combinations of between three and five symbols, four of the same symbols followed by a Wild will award the player a five-symbol payout. This can be a very useful bonus feature which increases the chances of winning from each spin of the reels.

Multipliers

Multiplier bonus features are another popular addition to slot games, meaning all payouts are bigger whilst they are active. Slot game Multipliers often start as low as 1x and, depending on the game, can multiply payouts by more than 1,000x! The biggest payout that is often available in slot games is won via multipliers. For example, a game’s max payout could come from a multiplier worth up to 2,500x the stake. Players will find these multipliers make the value of each symbol in play much more interesting during the bonus feature.

Bonus Wheel

This slot bonus feature is less common than those already mentioned, although it adds much more excitement to play when triggered. The Bonus Wheel provides a gameshow-feel to any slot title it features; the players spin a wheel with various prizes available on the wheel. The wheel then begins to slow down, and players can see the various prizes spinning up to the pointer. The prizes that are left on the pointer are then automatically added to the payout. Bonus Wheels can often include anything from cash prizes, multipliers, Free Spin or any other exciting slot game bonus features for players to win.

Instant Win

This bonus feature provides the player with an instant win, usually in the form of a cash payout based on the current stake in play. The Instant Win bonus feature in slots can require gamers to choose random prizes hidden on screen or base a payout on bonus symbols on the grid. Whilst many games use different methods of providing them, instant win bonuses are a popular feature found in many slot titles.

Summary

Now that you know a bit more about the great range of bonus features available to be triggered in slot games, all that is left is to try them out. When looking for a slot game, it is a good idea to read up on a title before placing a stake in the play. This way, players can find out about the different features available from these titles and how they can be triggered in play.

Although the slot game bonus features provide great ways for players to win, it is important that gamers always gamble responsibly when playing online slots. These games should be played for recreational purposes only and are not intended for players looking to profit from play. In addition to this, no bonuses are guaranteed when choosing to play a title; therefore it is important to note not to chase them.