Fred Banning, legal PR and campaigner, dies

Obituary

Fred Banning: campaigned for sufferers (pic: The Law Society Gazette)

Fred Banning, former head of public relations at law firms McGrigors and Pinsent Masons, who campaigned for the terminally ill to be prioritised for Covid vaccines, has died aged 40.

Mr Banning was told in February 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, that he had bowel cancer and would most likely die before the year was out.

He received praise from charities and politicians, among others, for his campaign to help palliative care patients gain access to early treatment.

After leaving Pinsents he launched Fifth Day, a movement encouraging law firms to provide volunteer opportunities to their non-fee-earning staff.

He was a member of the Chartered Institute for Public Relations and Chartered Institute of Marketing. He spent almost four years at McGrigors and remained in a senior communications role at Pinsent Masons, which acquired the Scottish law firm, for nearly a decade.

Pinsent Masons partner Alastair Morrison said: “The legal industry has lost an exceptional communicator, strategist and innovator, and we have lost a dear friend.

“Throughout his illness he was always delighted to offer his insights, advice and counsel and was always on top of change. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Lesley, his two young sons Ollie and Charlie, and his family at this difficult time.”

His death comes six years after the death of his former boss at McGrigors and Pinsent Masons, Kirk Murdoch.