Former MSP Macintosh becomes chair at LAR

| May 3, 2023
Lar Housing Trust has appointed Ken Macintosh, former presiding officer at the Scottish Parliament, as chair of the housing charity.

Mr Macintosh a Labour MSP from the inception of the Scottish Parliament, joined Lar’s board in July 2021, his first non-executive role after leaving politics.

He assumes the role of chair at Lar with immediate effect, after his appointment was ratified at the charity’s April Board meeting, taking over from lawyer Philip Rodney.

Mr Macintosh said: “I first of all want to pay tribute to Philip for his outstanding leadership of Lar. He has overseen a remarkable period of growth for the organisation during which Lar has moved from start-up to scale up.

“We provide great homes, we save our tenants hundreds of pounds each month, and all this at no cost to the tax-payer. I am just delighted to contribute to the fantastic work the Lar team undertakes across Scotland.”

Mr Rodney said: “With his unique background, skills and perspective, Ken will make an exceptional Chair. I wish him every success in his new role. I am confident that, under his leadership, Lar will continue to grow and thrive.”

Smart appointed director at Places for People

Places for People Scotland, the housing association and provider of affordable housing, has appointed Katie Smart as director. 

Ms Smart has worked at Places for People for the past 12 years and has been interim director at the not-for-profit business for the past six months.  

She replaces Tom Norris who is now the managing director of affordable homes at Places for People.  

Ms Smart starts her new role with immediate effect. 

