Five promotions as Brodies upgrades offices

Scottish law firm Brodies has announced five new partners as it finalises plans for the refurbishment of its Aberdeen and Glasgow offices.

These investments follow the firm’s move to new offices in Capital Square in Edinburgh and Cradlehall Business Park, Inverness last year.

New partners are: Laura Petrie (oil and gas), Jessica Flowerdew (personal and family), Grant Strachan and Robert Ross (corporate and commercial) and Danny George (real estate).

Brodies has nearly 800 staff working in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Glasgow and London, a 3% increase on the previous year.

Managing partner Nick Scott said: “In our 2021 – 2024 strategic plans we set out to make progress in all areas of our firm.

“Our latest partner promotions underpin that progress and are testament to the resilience and ambition of our clients, be they businesses, organisations or individuals.

“The continued investment in our premises also reflects our strategic plans. We have seen, first hand, the positive impact that our Edinburgh and Inverness offices have made in providing excellent spaces for our clients and colleagues to work together.”