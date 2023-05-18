Minister's warning
Exemption delay may mean DRS will be axed
Scotland’s controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) could be withdrawn if a UK government internal market exemption is not received, according to Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater.
The scheme, which intends to encourage consumers to recycle drinks bottles and cans in exchange for a 20p deposit paid on purchase has already been delayed from August to March next year.
But it needs the UK government to grant it exemption under the Internal Market Act, a piece of legislation introduced after Brexit to ensure a level playing for trade within the UK.
Ms Slater, who has been championing the DRS told the Scottish Grocers’ Federation conference yesterday that Westminster had been given a deadline of the end of this month to make a decision.
She said that if there is no response the scheme may have to be axed.
That would cause a huge backlash from companies that have already invested millions into infrastructure, including collection points.