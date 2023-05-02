Electric timber wagons to be trialled in Scotland

Forestry plan

Electric wagons will replace diesel vehicles

Scotland is to be the test bed for a three-year trial using electric wagons to transport timber from the country’s forests.

Two Scottish timber companies, James Jones & Sons and Scotlog Haulage, are partnering with the Volvo Group and Cleaner EV to undertake the demonstrator project.

About seven million tonnes of wood are harvested from Scotland’s forests each year and transported to sawmills, board manufacturers and other processors, mostly on 44 tonne diesel lorries.

The forestry sector, whilst inherently green, is keen to use modern technology to tackle timber transport issues as part of its overall efforts to decarbonise and reach Net Zero.

The Scottish Government is working with the road haulage industry to remove the need for new petrol and diesel heavy vehicles by 2035. This is in advance of the UK government’s deadline for the sale of these vehicles by 2040.

Announcing £452,000 package from Scottish Forestry, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Forestry is vital to helping Scotland achieve its net zero target by 2045.

“Around 7.6 million tonnes of harmful CO2 is taken out of the atmosphere from Scotland’s trees each year and the timber used in houses and other wooden products lock away carbon for its lifetime.”

A key element of the three year trial is that all the partners involved are committed to sharing their experiences of running the electric lorries with others in the timber and rural haulage sectors.

Creel Maritime consultants will monitor the use of the lorries and arrange knowledge exchange opportunities.

Neil Stoddart, director of Creel Maritime, who are managing the project, added: “In terms of road haulage, the timber industry is pretty advanced in looking for solutions to decarbonise.

“We are reducing diesel lorry miles on many projects and opting for transport by sea. Additionally, we are reviewing using an alternative fuelled barge to transport logs across a remote Loch in the Highlands.

“This is a very exciting project but there are big challenges in running articulated lorries on electric power, mainly on cost grounds and infrastructure.”

James Jones & Sons, one of the largest sawmill groups in the UK, will trial a 40 tonne articulated lorry from their sawmill in Lockerbie to transport timber to its Hangingshaws national distribution centre.

Scotlog Haulage will operate a 44 tonne truck in the Highlands, moving roundwood timber from Inverness Harbour to West Fraser and other local mills.

During the trial, the vehicles will be evaluated for their achievable mileage vs battery consumption, durability, viability and total cost of ownership.

The two Volvo electric timber vehicles are being manufactured in Gothenburg and are expected to be ready this summer.