Eco-tourism project boosts Scottish Borders

Forest scheme

Richard Lochhead, right, on a tour of the Borders location

An £18 million sustainable tourism development in the Tweed Valley is expected to stimulate the economy of the Scottish Borders.

Forest Holidays is installing 56 cabins at Glentress Forest near Peebles, which will see 50 full-time equivalent jobs created during the works and 25.5 on-site once the location opens to guests.

The company’s plans have been backed by South of Scotland Enterprise, which has provided £2.6m towards the project, as well as Forestry and Land Scotland with the site part of its Glentress Masterplan.

Forest Holidays estimates the new cabin location will increase the number of visitors to the Borders by 20,000 per year.

Total guest expenditure to off-site facilities in the Borders is expected to generate over £2m annually, while Forest Holidays also estimates that it will spend £250,000 on food and drink producers.

The new cabin location is expected to open for the winter 2024 season.

During a tour of the site, Small Business Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Sustainability is at the core of Scotland’s Tourism National Strategy, Outlook 2030, and this project is an example of the Scottish Government’s commitment to supporting a resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism economy for the future.”