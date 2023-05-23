Duke bolsters Broker Insights’ push into US

Technology

Tom Duke: impressed

Tom Duke, a veteran of Scotland’s technology sector, has joined Broker Insights as chief operating officer and will play a key role in the insurance data platform’s expansion into the US.

Mr Duke helped forge the development of TVSquared, one of Scotland’s most successful technology ventures.

He joins Dundee-based Broker Insights at a “crucial time”, according to chief executive Fraser Edmond.

“His previous experience in leading transformational change in the pursuit of growth aligns perfectly with our ambitions,” said Mr Edmond.

“Our expansion into the United States, where we are undertaking a trial, is key to our international business plans. Tom’s insight and knowledge of scaling technology companies to prepare for this kind of expansion will be invaluable over the coming years.”

Founded in 2018, Broker Insights had a Series A funding round in 2021. With the new backing, the team expanded to 60 and the company invested in its data science capabilities and analytics tools.

Its Vision platform brings brokers and insurers together. It has more than £2 billion gross written premiums (GWP) in the UK commercial insurance broker market and over 20% of the British regional broker market.

As chief information officer of TVSquared, which was acquired by the American firm Innovid in February 2022, Mr Duke led on technical strategy and managed teams across the US and EMEA region to ensure the company’s vision became a reality.

Prior to that, he was the operations director at Brandwatch, and chief technology officer at iBAHN, where he managed a global team to provide market-leading network and video products to the hospitality industry. He has also held senior-level positions at Memex, Orbital Software and Vision Consulting.

“Creating a great product – which Broker Insights has undoubtedly done – is only ever half the battle for technology firms,” he said.

“Platforms like ours need to be capable of handling billions of data points, at high speed, to produce the best outcomes possible for our clients and their customers.

“To do that successfully, while growing the business at pace, you need to build great infrastructure around the product and excellent processes within the organisation.

“That combination of technical and operational challenges is hugely motivating for me, and I have already been impressed by the vision and expertise of my new colleagues at Broker Insights and what they have achieved to date.”