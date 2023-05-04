Dickson poised to join Ibrox backroom exits

Rangers clear-out

Andrew Dickson: long-server

Rangers director of finance and football administration Andrew Dickson is poised to become the latest departure as new chairman John Bennett reshapes the backroom management team.

Dickson is one of the club’s long-servers. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, he began his career at Rangers under Sir David Murray in 1991, becoming Financial Controller in 2001.

He will become the fifth departure in recent weeks. Former chairman Douglas Park and sporting director Ross Wilson have departed and marketing chief James Bisgrove will become chief executive, taking over from managing director Stewart Robertson who leaves this summer.

The club announced on Tuesday that academy director Craig Mulholland is stepping down after a 20-year stint. He joined the Light Blues in 2003, initially as football in the community manager, before taking up his latest role in 2015. In that time, the club have developed talents such as Nathan Patterson, Billy Gilmour, Robby McCrorie, Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine.

Mr Bisgrove, said: “I would like sincerely to thank Craig as he moves on, having transformed our Academy into one which is on a par and even exceeds many clubs in Europe’s biggest leagues.

“Together with Michael Beale, John Bennett and the Board, I will now lead a thorough process to identify his replacement, as we continue a wide-ranging transformation of all areas of the football club.”