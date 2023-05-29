Dens Park surprise as Dundee turn to Docherty

First managerial job

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Knowledge: Tony Docherty

Scottish Premiership new boys Dundee have named former Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty as their new manager.

The surprise move will see the 52-year-old take on his first managerial role as the Dens Park side look to make an impression on their return to the top flight.

Docherty, who replaces Gary Bowyer after the Englishman’s exit just days after winning promotion, has been the long-time No. 2 to Derek McInnes, the pair having been together since 2007 at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Killie.

Dundee managing director John Nelms said: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically.

“Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”

Gordon Strachan, Dundee technical director, added: “Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football, at a number of clubs alongside Derek. I had the privilege to witness Tony’s coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team.

“We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league, and that’s what we need. I’m thrilled we’ve got Tony onboard.”

Docherty’s playing career saw him feature for Dunfermline Athletic, Cambridge United, Stirling Albion, East Stirlingshire and Albion Rovers.