DCS recruits veteran McIntyre as partner

| May 22, 2023

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has appointed dispute resolution solicitor Ewan McIntyre to its Glasgow team as partner.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Mr McIntyre (pictured) has worked with several Scottish firms including Burness Paull and Morton Fraser where he was head of the firm’s litigation division and a member of its management board. More recently he has worked with Pinsent Masons Vario and Burges Salmon and has also served as general counsel to brand protection and IP monitoring specialists SnapDragon Monitoring.

Mr McIntyre has been involved in a wide spectrum of dispute resolution issues over the course of his career working with clients across multiple sectors including energy, financial services, insurance, public sector and transport. He also brings extensive business development and team-building experience

Managing partner Andrew Chalmers said: “A highly experienced professional who has worked with some of the biggest firms in Scotland, Ewan brings a wealth of both legal and business development expertise to our Glasgow office.”

