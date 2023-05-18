Data Lab extends knowledge base south of border

Partnership

Emma Walker (Auticon), Sara Votta (Data Shed), Brian Hills and Sandra Ripley (Data Lab)

The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for AI and data science, has signed its first knowledge-sharing partnership south of the border.

It will work with The Data Shed, a Leeds-based data engineering consultancy focused on delivering data transformation projects that reduce business risk and on understanding the potential of data.

The partnership will boost the profile of The Data Lab in England while raising awareness of what Scotland can offer in terms of data skills and business opportunities.

Coinciding with its entry into the Scottish market as it opens an Edinburgh office, The Data Shed hopes its partnership with The Data Lab will build new connections in Scotland’s booming data economy.

As The Data Lab’s first platinum partner, the company will also be front and centre at all events, within the innovation centre’s Academy, and on its online community of 2,700 active data and AI enthusiasts.

It will also be the only partner for the upcoming Innovation Week, where all The Data Lab Academy’s MSc data science students from across twelve universities come together to solve real-life problems using data.

The Data Lab, which currently has 14 partners, also recently welcomed Auticon – an organisation that promotes the recruitment of neuro-divergent talent – to its partnership programme.

Mark Wilkinson, director of partnerships and business development at The Data Lab, said: “With a network of over 1,500 companies, public sector organisations and universities, The Data Lab is right at the heart of the Scottish and UK data ecosystems, allowing our partners to capitalise on our extensive knowledge and academic and industrial connections.

“Expanding our partnership programme into England will further strengthen our already robust network, raise awareness of what we do outside of Scotland, and introduce us to new and innovative ideas that can help support and develop the data community.

“We are excited to welcome The Data Shed and Auticon to our partnership programme. Their work for the tech sector is incredible, and we look forward to delivering even more impact as our relationship grows.”

The Data Lab’s existing partners span the public and private sectors across a range of industries and include Accenture, Aize, Bayes Centre, Code Clan, Fanduel, Forth Point, Keboola, PHS, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Government and Space Scotland.

Rose Souders, head of marketing at The Data Shed, said: “Further expanding into Scotland is a key focus for the business over the next year and working with The Data Lab is a critical partnership in facilitating this next step.

“We’re eager to be an active participant within the booming Scottish data scene and aim to add as much value as we can to best serve the data community.”