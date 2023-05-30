Committee oversees Chiene + Tait rebrand as CT

New committee

Neil Norman: led rebrand

Accountancy and advisory firm CT has appointed an executive committee to lead and reshape the business through its rebrand from Chiene + Tait.

The committee is comprised of partners from across the firm – Michelle Fallon, Paul Mason, Dave Shadwell and Neil Norman – who are its heads of private client, corporate finance, accounts & business advisory, and entrepreneurial tax, respectively.

They will be responsible for the day-to-day management and oversight of the firm, as well as driving forward CT’s ambitious change agenda.

A strategic leadership group, comprising all partners and directors, as well as functional leadership roles has also been created.

Mairi Maciver is appointed as people partner, Jeremy Chittleburgh as compliance partner and former managing partner, Carol Flockhart, as finance partner. Ms Maciver has also become the partner responsible for the firm’s Inverness office.

These changes are part of a wider rebranding of the firm which will include a new, seven-figure investment digital transformation division to be launched in the next two weeks.

The rebrand was led by executive committee member Neil Norman.

He said: “Our rebrand and refocus marks an exciting new chapter for our business, our people and our clients. It is part of the accelerating evolution of a firm with a long and proud heritage that has more than doubled in size organically in just the last decade.

“CT will continue to innovate its service offering to ensure that we best support our clients in our rapidly changing world.”