CMS data centre boost | Morton Fraser partners

Legal moves

Charlotte Miller and Keith Barber

Law firm CMS has added two colleagues to its data centre division. Charlotte Miller and Keith Barber, both senior associates and transactional real estate specialists at the firm, join the team advising clients throughout the UK and across Europe.

Led by Glasgow-based partner Chris Rae, the data centre team is supported by colleagues from specialist divisions across CMS.

He said: “The significant growth of this sector combined with emerging legislative issues is creating new opportunities.”

Morton Fraser

Morton Fraser has appointed four partners across its litigation and private client divisions.

Nicola Edgar, a personal injury specialist, and Emma Wood, who works in succession and tax, began their legal careers at Morton Fraser as trainee lawyers.

Sarah Gilzean and Alan Delaney become partners in the employment law team.