Clamp builds PA Cooperative presence in London

Public relations

David Lee, Neil Cuthbert, Rachael Clamp and Ben McLeish

Edinburgh specialist PR and public affairs agency PA Cooperative has bolstered its presence in London by adding Rachael Clamp, president-elect of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations to its team.

Ms Clamp, who has worked for EY and PA Consulting and now runs Ardesey, joins directors Neil Cuthbert, Ben McLeish ad David Lee.

Mr Cuthbert, who launched the business with Mr McLeish in 2013 and specialises in public affairs and stakeholder engagement, said: “Although based in Scotland, much of our work has a UK focus and it’s great to have someone as capable and experienced as Rachael to work with clients and contacts in London.

“Our cooperative status and values are very important to us. We wanted to set out our stall from the very start as an organisation that was transparent about its work and prices – and one that wanted to work collaboratively with others.

“We have built the business successfully over a decade, using the talent and complementary skills of the team. David leads on communications and events, Ben on business strategy and management, while I lead on public affairs and engagement.”