C&C CEO steps down amid system challenges

9am: Market rises

The FTSE 100 was 24 points higher at 7,766.34, boosted by progress on debt ceiling talks in the US.

Investors will be hunting for clues on the direction of monetary policy from Fed chair Jerome Powell when he addresses a conference in Washington later today.

C&C CEO steps down

David Forde, chief executive of C&C Group – owner of Tennent’s – is stepping down and has been replaced by Patrick McMahon, Group CFO, with immediate effect.

Ralph Findlay, chair, has been appointed executive chair to support the management transition as Mr McMahon will also retain his responsibilities as CFO until a new CFO is appointed.

Mr Findlay, commented: “David has informed the board that he believes that now is the right time for him to step down as CEO and to allow the business to go forward under new leadership. The board recognises and thanks David for his contribution to the group throughout a challenging period for our industry.”

The change over comes as the company, which also produces Bulmers cider, announces that it has encountered significant challenges, in terms of time, cost and customer service, in the implementation of a complex Enterprise Resource Planning system upgrade in the Matthew Clark and Bibendum businesses in Britain.

“The implementation process has taken longer and been significantly more challenging and disruptive than originally envisaged, with a consequent material impact on service and profitability within MCB,” said the Dublin-based company.

“Service levels had largely returned to normal levels by the Pre-Close Trading Statement of 23 March 2023, however continuing system implementation challenges, impacted by greater seasonal trading volume, saw a deterioration in service levels in April.

“An improvement through May is being achieved by investing in material additional cost and resources, ahead of a system fix being implemented to permanently restore service to normal levels.”

C&C currently expects a one-off impact of c.€25 million associated with ERP system disruption in FY2024, reflecting the cost associated with restoring service levels and lost revenue.

There is expected to be a consequential increase in working capital in FY2024. Excluding the impact on MCB, C&C is currently performing in line with management expectations for FY2024 and the board is confident in the Group’s medium and long-term strategy and prospects.

The group expects to report operating profit of €84 million. C&C’s strong free cash flow generation, together with increased balance sheet strength will also enable a re-instatement of dividend payments to shareholders, with respect to FY2023.

C&C shares plunged 14% in early trading in London.

The group will issue FY2023 full year results on Wednesday, 24 May 2023.

Nationwide

Nationwide Building Society will pay its customers £340m through payments to their current accounts after reporting a 40% leap in annual profit driven by the succession of interest rate hikes.

Confidence rises

A survey suggests that consumer confidence in the year ahead is continuing to recover despite persistent cost-of-living pressures.

GfK’s consumer confidence index rose by three points in May to minus 27, the fourth monthly increase in a row from January’s minus 45.

Global markets

Ongoing negotiations on the federal debt ceiling remained in focus, with congressional Republicans and the White House reportedly inching closer to an agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.34% and the S&P 500 gained 0.94%. Leading the day’s growth was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which jumped 1.51%.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.7% in late trade, on course to add 4.2% this week. The index is up 20% in the year-to-date. Inflation in Japan is lower than in the US and elsewhere that has prompted central banks to hike interest rates.

in China, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.2%.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3% or 19.07 points at 7742.30.