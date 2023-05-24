Brodies opens Abu Dhabi office in Middle East push

Law expansion

Nick Scott: a natural next step

Scottish law firm Brodies has opened an office in Abu Dhabi that will allow it to further support clients at a local level.

The firm’s Middle East operation will be led by Greg May and Bryan Wilson who have spent 12 and four years respectively in Brodies’ UK practice. Both have energy and oil and gas specialisms.

Managing partner, Nick Scott, who will also oversee Brodies Middle East, said: “We have been working with and for clients in the Middle East, including the UAE, Qatar and Oman, for many years now, so this was a very carefully considered, but natural, next step.

“Proximity to our clients is something we believe is important to allow us to provide the best quality legal services and to ensure our lawyers are immersed in the environments in which our clients live and work.

“Our client base in the Middle East has, so far, been predominantly oil and gas focused.

“Many of the larger players in the energy transition are traditional oil and gas businesses, and cities in the Middle East – along with Aberdeen in the UK – are emerging as centres of excellence in that transition.”