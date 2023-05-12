Breal emerges as potential Black Sheep buyer

Brewery talks

The Black Sheep Brewery has struggled with rising costs

Black Sheep Brewery, one of the UK’s iconic craft beer producers, could be saved by investment company Breal Capital.

The North Yorkshire based company last month announced a strategic review, including the option to sell the business, and last week the board said it intended to appoint administrators.

The company, which was founded by Paul Theakston of the famous Theakston family, in 1992, said it had been hit by the pandemic and that it required new investment.

Breal has now emerged as a potential buyer, according to Sky News.

Black Sheep Brewery’s chief executive Charlene Lyons said this week that the company remained hopeful of finding a saviour.

However, there is further grim news for the craft beer sector which lost 97 breweries last year including Coul Brewing in Glenrothes and Deesside Brewery in Banchory. Top Out Brewery in Loanhead, Edinburgh was among the latest to shut.

Bristol-based Dawkins Ales has announced that it is ceasing brewing operations, although its estate of six pubs will remain open.

Founder Glen Dawkins said: “Despite the amazing efforts of the brilliant team, we could not continue against the overwhelming headwinds of spiralling costs alongside post-Covid recovery.

“I have seen many fellow brewers succumb and I am devastated to be joining them. Thank you to all our customers for their support as the brewery grew, helping us through recession and Covid.”