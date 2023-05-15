Braverman immigration view ‘defies’ jobs market

Labour shortages

Suella Braverman: immigration is ‘unsustainable’

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has criticised the Home Secretary’s call for further curbs on immigration at a time of labour shortages.

Suella Braverman used a speech this morning to describe the level of people entering Britain as “unsustainable”.

The Chamber said her comments are at odds with recent figures showing unemployment at record low levels and an extremely tight labour market holding back some businesses.

The rate of job vacancies in Scotland remains high in historic terms, compared to the supply of available workforce to fill vital roles.

Ms Braverman’s comments coincide with new data showing the pace of job creation by businesses at its fastest level since October 2021 — with further expansion plans by firms likely to be hampered by lack of availability of staff.

Last year’s Scotland’s Urban AGE report, a joint commission by Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh Chambers of Commerce, recommended that immigration policy should be devolved to ensure that Scotland’s cities and regions have access to the workforce they need to prosper.

Commenting, AGCC policy adviser Fergus Mutch said: “The Home Secretary should avoid looking at the UK-wide immigration and skills picture through a London lens, and engage closely with the Scottish Government and local authorities the length and breadth of the country to understand the wider situation.

“Talk of skyrocketing and ‘unsustainable’ levels of immigration are deeply unhelpful when Scotland’s economy desperately needs to increase its working age population.

“In a number of key sectors — from key engineering roles, in teaching and healthcare, in tourism and hospitality, agriculture and many other industries at the heart of Scotland’s economy — there are simply more jobs than there are people to fill them.”