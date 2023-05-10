Bowyer leaves Dundee after promotion success

Dens surprise

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Gary Bowyer

Scottish Premiership new boys Dundee will have a new manager in the dug out next season after Gary Bowyer’s departure less than a week after leading the Dens Park side back to the top flight.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City boss replaced Mark McGhee last June and defeated Queen’s Park in a dramatic play-off on Friday.

Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is said to be among the favourites to replace Bowyer, who has been linked with the Blackpool job.

The news of Bowyer’s exit came just hours after the club website proudly announced he had been named the Scottish Championship manager of the season.

Managing director John Nelms said: “Given the importance of the weeks and months ahead, I felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, not least our fans, we wish Gary the best for the future and reiterate our thanks for his achievements in the past year.”

Bowyer’s assistant Billy Barr has also left the club after winning 17 of their 36 league games in charge.