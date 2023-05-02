Black Sheep Brewery appoints administrators

Craft beer blow

A famous name in brewing is looking for a buyer

Black Sheep Brewery, one of the UK’s best known craft beer producers, is appointing administrators after failing to attract new investment.

The North Yorkshire-based company last month announced a strategic review, including the possible sale of the company.

But the board has said it intends to appoint Kristian Shuttleworth and Clare Boardman, of Teneo Financial Advisory, as administrators to the company and BSB Retail while a potential sale continues to be explored.

“We have taken the decision to protect the business and its creditors, during this period, by filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators,” said Black Sheep chief executive Charlene Lyons.

“The business has been hit very hard by the pandemic and the sudden rise in all costs. Covid loans were useful, but, in the end, could not sufficiently compensate for reduced cash flow in the long term.

“It has been the perfect storm, but the team is confident that with a new structure Black Sheep will thrive and grow as the team set course in a new direction.”

Black Sheep Brewery was founded in 1992 by Paul Theakston, a member of the famous Theakston brewing dynasty. It has a small estate of pubs and bars.