Bird defends Abrdn performance after ‘hardest’ year

AGM

Stephen Bird: repositioning the company

Abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird has defended the company’s performance and insisted it has delivered for shareholders under his tenure.

Responding to a slump in profits last year and a sluggish share price, he told the asset manager’s AGM that the company was being repositioned to higher margin markets after a tough year for investments.

The stock is down 52% over the past five years and by more than 3% in the past week, although analysts note that inclusion of the dividend means the company has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months.

Mr Bird told one shareholder that the share price was about 230p when he joined in October 2020 and it is now about 205p. “If you take account of dividends each year then you are up,” he said.

He said the company was working to create a stronger business built around investments, personal and advisory and each was at a different stage.

In his opening remarks he said the decline in the investments business was because “2022 was one of the hardest investing years in living memory”.

He admitted that 2023 has “already brought further market disruption”, a reference to the banking issues in the US and he said high interest rates were seeing further moves into fixed income products.

He was encouraged by an improving situation in China and said the that “when the cycle turns we will have a stronger business” that will reap the returns.

Chairman Sir Douglas Flint responded to a request for the AGM to alternative between London and Edinburgh by saying Abrdn was a Scottish company “and it is a great deal cheaper to have it in Edinburgh”.

He said the AGMs would continue to be hybrid and that meant that shareholders would always have access wherever it was held.

Speaking afterwards to the media he played down the prospect of more mergers among big fund managers.

On the question of extending the state retirement age to 68, he said: “I think it is inevitable”.