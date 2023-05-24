Bingo club for Leith | Skypark | Duncan & Todd

Property round-up

Ocean Terminal: expansion under way

Ocean Terminal has agreed a long-term lease with Club 3000 Bingo, the UK’s largest independent bingo operator, which will see a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art club open at the centre next year.

Once the new club is built, Club 3000 Bingo will move from its current Edinburgh venue in Manderston Street to the 27,500 sq ft unit on the ground floor of the Leith waterfront shopping centre.

The family-run business is investing an estimated £5m in the new club. It forms a part of Ocean Terminal’s £250m redevelopment as a ‘town centre’ for the local community. The masterplan will see the centre reconfigured, alongside new homes and public realm.

Skypark

Satellite firm Spire Global has taken an additional 10,316 sq ft on an eight-year lease at Skypark Glasgow, adding to its 30,000 sq ft facility.

The additional space consolidates Spire’s position to design, build, test, and integrate satellites entirely within one building and is one of the most comprehensive facility of its kind in the world.

In addition, new tenants, ProceMX, a critical mission technology company, and Phonesmart, which recycles and retails iPads, have agreed a three-year lease at Skypark 3.

Duncan & Todd

Acting on behalf of FWM Investments, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has secured the sale of optician Duncan & Todd’s head office building in Aberdeen as an investment to a private property company for £1.75m, representing a yield of 7.5%.

Providing a total of 15,400 sq ft, the property is located at Unit 4 Kirkhill Commercial Park..

The unit was comprehensively refurbished prior to entry.

The deal represents the second investment sale Shepherd has completed on behalf of FWM in the last 12 months. The purchaser was represented by AMRO Commercial