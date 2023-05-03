Barratt activity slower | Aston Martin narrows loss

Markets: Live

7am: Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments said build activity has continued to reduce in line with reservation activity over the period with 303 (2022: 359) equivalent homes (including JVs) built per average week.

Construction output in the financial year to date has equated to 319 (2022: 345) equivalent homes per week.

“We will continue to pro-actively manage our construction activity to ensure we have efficient working capital across our sites and build phases,” it said in a trading update.

Chief executive David Thomas reported “more positive sales rates” and said the company was now fully forward sold for FY23.

“As a result, we expect to deliver full year adjusted profit before tax in line with current market expectations,”

7am: Reach

Group revenue at the publisher of the Daily Record and Express was down 5.9% in the first four months, against strong comparatives.

This was broadly unchanged from the year to date performance highlighted in the full year results in March, and in line with expectations.

Print revenue for the four months to 23 April was down 3%. Advertising revenue for print fell 19.2% and revenue for digital was 14.5% lower.

A rise in cover price rises produced a 2.1% uplift in circulation revenue, helping to maintain buoyancy.

7am: Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group has joined its peers by beating quarterly profits forecasts with earnings rissing on the back of higher interest rates.

First quarter pre-tax profit came in 46% higher at £2.26 billion, better than the £1.95bn average of analyst forecasts.

Like NatWest, though, deposits fell sharply, by £2.2bn to £473.1bn, including a reduction in retail current account balances of £3.5bn.

7am: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

The board of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has appointed Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy as independent non-executive directors of the company, with effect from 17 May.

7am: Aston Martin

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda reported a narrowing quarterly pretax loss and maintained its 2023 outlook.

It said it was benefiting from the strong sales of its sport utility vehicle DBX and higher selling prices.

The loss before tax for the three months to 31 March was £74.2 million, against £111.6m a year earlier.

Global markets

Wall Street closed significantly lower, with regional bank shares in focus after the failure of First Republic over the weekend.

The latest jobs data also fuelled speculation that the US economy was slowing down.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.08%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.16% and the Nasdaq Composite finished 1.08% weaker.

IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp, said: “Last week saw risk appetite revive on better earnings from tech giants, but a host of worries about interest rates, further bank crises, the US debt ceiling and of course pre-Fed nerves have conspired to prompt a reversal in equity markets.”

The dollar weakened slightly against sterling, down 0.04%.