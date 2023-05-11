Bank criticised for raising rates as inflation falls

Borrowing blow

Reducing inflation is the number one target for the Bank of England and UK Government

The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates for a 12th consecutive month has been challenged by analysts and economists, given that it also forecasts a sharp fall in inflation.

Borrowing costs were hiked by a further 25 basis points, taking the base rate to 4.5% as it tackles inflation of 10.1%. It has been in double figures since last August and is well above the bank ‘s 2% target.

But the increases in interest rates, now at their highest for 15 years, are piling more pressure on hard-pressed households and businesses.

A report today from RSM says rising interest rates are making it more difficult for firms to borrow the money they need to finance their growth plans, while others warn that the latest hike will force more firms to close.

It has prompted calls for the government to intervene with cuts in VAT or help with energy bills, alongside other supply side measures to help offset the cost of borrowing.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, said: “Today’s decision to raise interest rates to 4.5% was seen as a foregone conclusion as part of efforts to battle price pressures.

“But the narrative is muddied by the Bank’s previous forecasts that inflation would drop to just 3% by Q1 2024 and 1% by Q1 2025. The question we should be asking is why is the Bank continuing to raise rates when it has already forecast a mighty fall in inflation by early next year?

Kevin Pratt, mortgage expert at Forbes Adviser, said: “Businesses in particular will be growing weary of hearing the Bank of England say it is using rate increases to cool the economy by making it more expensive for them to borrow.

“As the Federation of Small Businesses said on Tuesday, tens of thousands of firms are on the brink of closure because of crippling energy bills, and those that survive will only do so by passing on their increased costs to their customers. How does raising the cost of borrowing tackle that inflationary stimulus?

“Hiking Bank Rate is a blunt instrument, but the Bank of England has little else at its disposal as it tries to get inflation down from 10.1% to its target of just 2%.

“Perhaps other interventions are necessary from the government to help ease the pressure on UK plc, such as persuading energy suppliers to negotiate with their business customers to lower bills to affordable levels, and targeting VAT relief at the most beleaguered sectors, such as hospitality.”

Trevor Williams, chairman of the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Bank, said: “The Bank of England helped create the inflation problem, then said there wasn’t a problem, then called it ‘temporary’, and now runs a significant risk of overcorrecting.

“Just as the Bank of England failed to identify inflationary pressures at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be once again focusing too much on present inflation rather than long run trends.

“The sharp reduction in the money supply points towards inflation coming down quickly over the coming two years. The UK’s sluggish economic growth, easing supply chain pressures and a series of recent bank failures also point against the need for further rate rises.

“Inflation could still dip to around 1% over the next two to three years and even after adjusting for the Bank’s revised forecast suggesting stronger growth, it is expected to undershoot the 2% target. This trajectory indicates interest rates need not go up any further.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Although it is good news that the Bank of England is no longer forecasting recession, today’s interest rate rise will obviously be very disappointing for families with mortgages.

“But unless we tackle rising prices, the cost of living crisis will only carry on – which is why we need to be resolute in sticking to our plan to halve inflation by the end of the year.”