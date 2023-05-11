Bank criticised as firms pay price for higher rates

Borrowing blow

Reducing inflation is the number one target for the Bank of England and UK Government

The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates for a 12th consecutive month has been challenged by analysts and economists who say businesses are paying a heavy price in the battle with inflation.

The Bank upgraded its forecasts for UK growth but warned that inflation will not fall as fast as expected over the next year.

It now says it will fall from its current 10.1% to 5% at the end of 2023, compared with a February estimate of 3.9%. Inflation has been in double figures since last August and is well above the bank’s 2% target.

The UK will avoid recession and GDP is expected to be 2.25 percentage points higher than expected over the next three years, compared with projections made in February.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of seven to two to raise the base rate by a further 25 basis points to 4.5%, a 15-year high.

But the the increases are piling more pressure on hard-pressed households and businesses, with some saying they are caught in a vicious circle by being forced to raise their own prices, not least to meet higher wage demands.

The pound fell by 0.8% against the dollar to $1.25 and the FTSE 100 closed 10.75 points lower at 7,730.58.

A report today from RSM says rising interest rates are making it more difficult for firms to borrow the money they need to finance their growth plans, while others warn that the latest hike will force more firms to close.

It has prompted calls for the government to intervene with cuts in VAT or help with energy bills, alongside other supply side measures to help offset the cost of borrowing.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW): “With most of the interest rate rises yet to pass through to households and businesses, the Bank of England risks overdoing the rate hikes, adding to squeeze on our growth prospects and aggravating the cost-of-living crisis.”

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, said: “The narrative is muddied by the Bank’s previous forecasts that inflation would drop to just 3% by Q1 2024 and 1% by Q1 2025. The question we should be asking is why is the Bank continuing to raise rates when it has already forecast a mighty fall in inflation by early next year?

Kevin Pratt, mortgage expert at Forbes Adviser, said: “Businesses in particular will be growing weary of hearing the Bank of England say it is using rate increases to cool the economy by making it more expensive for them to borrow.

“As the Federation of Small Businesses said on Tuesday, tens of thousands of firms are on the brink of closure because of crippling energy bills, and those that survive will only do so by passing on their increased costs to their customers. How does raising the cost of borrowing tackle that inflationary stimulus?

“Hiking Bank Rate is a blunt instrument, but the Bank of England has little else at its disposal as it tries to get inflation down from 10.1% to its target of just 2%.

“Perhaps other interventions are necessary from the government to help ease the pressure on UK plc, such as persuading energy suppliers to negotiate with their business customers to lower bills to affordable levels, and targeting VAT relief at the most beleaguered sectors, such as hospitality.”

Trevor Williams, chairman of the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Bank, said: “The Bank of England helped create the inflation problem, then said there wasn’t a problem, then called it ‘temporary’, and now runs a significant risk of overcorrecting.

“Just as the Bank of England failed to identify inflationary pressures at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be once again focusing too much on present inflation rather than long run trends.

“The sharp reduction in the money supply points towards inflation coming down quickly over the coming two years. The UK’s sluggish economic growth, easing supply chain pressures and a series of recent bank failures also point against the need for further rate rises.

“Inflation could still dip to around 1% over the next two to three years and even after adjusting for the Bank’s revised forecast suggesting stronger growth, it is expected to undershoot the 2% target. This trajectory indicates interest rates need not go up any further.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Although it is good news that the Bank of England is no longer forecasting recession, today’s interest rate rise will obviously be very disappointing for families with mortgages.

“But unless we tackle rising prices, the cost of living crisis will only carry on – which is why we need to be resolute in sticking to our plan to halve inflation by the end of the year.”