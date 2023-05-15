Apollo drops plan to bid for energy group Wood

Takeover off

Wood will remain independent

Wood Group’s pursuer Apollo Global Management has today decided not to make a firm offer for the Aberdeen-based energy services group.

The US private equity company had proposed a 240p a share deal valuing the company at £1.6bn and was given a revised deadline of Wednesday to make its intentions known following a number of proposed offers since the turn of the year.

Responding to the announcement, the Wood board said it “remains confident in Wood’s strategic direction and long-term prospects and believes that, following a transformative year in 2022, including new executive leadership and a new strategy, Wood is well placed to deliver substantial value for shareholders.

It said it will continue with its medium term targets of increasing adjusted ebitda by mid to single digits and to return to positive free cash flow in 2024.

“As set out in the Q1 trading update on 11 May 2023, there is good momentum across all business units which has continued since the end of Q1, with expectations for the full year unchanged.

“The board is grateful for the substantial engagement of its shareholders and the support of its customers and employees throughout this process.

“The management team looks forward to continuing to deliver against the strategy set out in November 2022.”

On Friday, e-commerce group THG announced that it had terminated potential takeover talks with Apollo Global Management.