Allan leaves Barratt | Calnex ‘confident’ | Iomart changes

9am: Borrowing figures surge

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that the government borrowed more than expected last month.

The higher figure was attributed to energy support schemes, benefit payments and debt interest payments pushing up spending.

Net borrowing for April came in at £25.6bn, well above expectations of £19.1bn and up from April’s £13.7bn.

It was also above the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast of £22.4bn and marked the second-highest April borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993.

The FTSE 100 dipped at the open but was trading just above last night’s close at 7,773.18.

8am: ILC partnership

Scottish biotech ILC Therapeutics has signed a R&D partnership with international veterinary group Dechra Pharmaceuticals to develop ILC’s Caniferon product to treat atopic dermatitis in dogs.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema affecting humans and canines, with the global canine market for atopic dermatitis exceeding $1bn.

7am: Barratt chair steps down

John Allan, who resigned as Tesco chairman last Friday amid allegations around conduct, will be stepping down as chairman of Barratt Developments and as a director on 30 June.

Barratt announced that he his succession by non-executive director Caroline Silver will be brought forward from the planned handover on 6 September.

In a statement, the company said: “The board believes it is in the best interests of Barratt to accelerate the planned transition to the new chair of the board to prevent the ongoing impact of the allegations against John from becoming disruptive to the company.

Barratt said it has not received any complaints about John Allan during his tenure at the company.

Jock Lennox, senior independent director, said: “The board is grateful to John for his nine years of service to Barratt. He leaves the company in a strong financial and operational position, continuing to perform well in challenging market conditions.”

7am: Calnex Solutions

Telco testing firm Calnex Solutions posted double digit growth across revenue and profit, in line with market expectations, driven by the growth in cloud computing and the roll out of 5G along with the introduction of new standards for the telecoms industry.

Revenue at the Linlithgow-based company increased 25% to £27.4m and profit before tax was up 21% to £7.2m.

It said considerable operational and strategic progress has also been made during the period, resulting in increased market opportunity as the company moves into adjacent areas of the testing market.

Trading in Q1 FY24 has continued as anticipated, and the board is confident in delivering results for the year in line with market expectations as revised in March 2023.

Whilst customer budgets continue to be restricted in the near term, the breadth of Calnex’s customer base across multiple regions, expanding product portfolio and strong balance sheet, alongside the market’s structural growth drivers, provide continued confidence in the future.

Tommy Cook, chief executive, said: “FY23 was another year of solid progress where we executed on our strategy, increasing our addressable market, whilst successfully navigating the supply chain challenges, achieving revenue and profit growth, in line with market expectations.

“While customer budgets remain restricted in the short term, customer engagement levels remain high, and we have been encouraged to see the early signs of a more stable macro environment.”

The board proposes a final dividend of 0.62 pence per share, making a total of 0.93 pence per share for FY23 (FY22: 0.84 pence).

7am: Iomart

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has appointed Annette Nabavi and Adrian Chamberlain as independent non-executive directors of the company.

Dr Nabavi will be appointed chair of the remuneration committee while Mr Chamberlain becomes senior independent non-executive director.

Global markets

In the US, the Dow Jones closed down 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63 points, 0.5%, to 12,721 and the S&P 500 ended flat at 4,193 as talks in the US on the debt ceiling failed to produce a deal. However, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Preisident Joe Biden remain optimistic.

“I felt we had a productive discussion. We don’t have an agreement yet, but I did feel the discussion was productive in areas (where) we have differences of opinion,” House Speaker McCarthy said after the talks.

In Asia on Tuesday, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 1.0% lower, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong declined 0.7%.