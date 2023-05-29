Age no barrier as Benedetti, 80, running start-ups

WeDo Scotland

Gio Benedetti and Belinda Roberts

Gio Benedetti, whose business successes span over six decades, says that even at the age fo 80 he is still running two start-ups.

The entrepreneur and father of violinist Nicola says the key principle to success is not giving up “even when sometimes you should.”

He made his comments as he was presented with the WeDO Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to entrepreneurship in Scotland.

His achievements include designing and manufacturing the cling film and foil reusable dispensers used across the restaurant and catering trades, as well as in millions of homes today.

He said: “I started my first business at the age of 17 and have built six start-up companies over the last 63 years. I am still running two start-up companies – one delivering health and safety training and the other supplying the NHS with a new world patented cannulation system.

“The trials and tribulations of starting and running a business are well recognised but the basic principle and strength is not giving up even when sometimes you should.”

Belinda Roberts, CEO of WeDO Scotland commented: “Whilst most people would have hung up their entrepreneurial hats by the age of 80, there is still nothing holding Gio back.

“His success has not only had a substantial economic impact, but has also inspired countless business owners over the years. He is without doubt, one of Scotland’s most outstanding entrepreneurs and we were delighted to recognise and applaud his considerable achievements over the years.”

Mr Benedetti was honoured alongside eight businesses at the latest WeDo annual awards.

Entrepreneur of the Year – Kyle Whittington of Bad Dinosaur, product design and development consultancy in Edinburgh.

– Kyle Whittington of Bad Dinosaur, product design and development consultancy in Edinburgh. International Entrepreneur of the Year – Ian McLeod Kerr of Glasgow based Raven Controls, a live incident software management tool to counter threats at events and venues.

– Ian McLeod Kerr of Glasgow based Raven Controls, a live incident software management tool to counter threats at events and venues. Eco Entrepreneur of the Year – David MacDonald of Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging based in Glasgow.

– David MacDonald of Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging based in Glasgow. Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Josh Carson of Edinburgh based mobile app developer GearedApp.

– Josh Carson of Edinburgh based mobile app developer GearedApp. High Growth Company – Livingston based window and door manufacturer NorDan UK.

– Livingston based window and door manufacturer NorDan UK. Employee Owned Business – STAR-Dundee, an aerospace engineering company focused on spacecraft on-board data-handling and processing technology.

– STAR-Dundee, an aerospace engineering company focused on spacecraft on-board data-handling and processing technology. New Start Business – Official Firepits, Glasgow manufacturers of branded fire pits located in Glasgow, founded during the COVID-19 pandemic.