Abrdn analyst says UK will fall into recession

Abrdn analyst forecasts recession

Abrdn investment director Luke Hickmore believes the UK will suffer a recession later this year as consumers and households succumb to the effects of higher interest rates.

His prediction comes days after the IMF forecast that the UK will no longer suffer a recession this year.

However, some analysts are expecting three more interest rate rises this year taking the cost of borrowing to 5.5% as early as September.

Mr Hickmore said this morning: “We could see inflation stay higher for longer and the Bank of England are going to put rates up even higher than they are at the moment.

“This higher interest rate profile from the Bank of England, higher mortgage rates and still high inflation it is going to be increasingly hard to avoid a recession.

“I don’t think it will be a really hard recession but we will feel it and people’s incomes are going to come under a lot of pressure from those higher mortgage rates.

“I think [recession] could be toward the end of this year or the beginning of next year.”

Nationwide raises mortgage rates

Britain’s biggest building society will increase some of its mortgage rates from today amid expectations the Bank of England will raise the cost of borrowing amid stubbornly higher inflation.

Nationwide said rates on new fixed deals will rise by up to 0.45 percentage points.

Other lenders, including Santander and Halifax, recently increased their rates.

According to financial data firm Moneyfacts, other lenders have also increased rates or withdrawn products from the market in response to this week’s inflation figure.

Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan has estimated that payments by mortgage holders and tenants will account for 28% and 30% of their income. He said that compares to an average of 20% in previous years.

Retailers enjoy uplift

UK retailers saw sales return to growth last month as consumers remained resilient in the face of the cost of living squeeze.

Jewellers, sports retailers and department stores all reported stronger trade, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Sales volumes increased by 0.5% last month, following a fall of 1.2pc in March.

Economists had only predicted an increase of 0.3pc for the month.

The rebound puts further pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates as it attempts to bring down inflation, currently 8.7%.

Global markets

Germany has entered a recession, according to revised figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Europe’s largest economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

This followed a 0.5% fall in the previous three months.

While private sector investment and construction grew at the start of the year, this was offset in part by a drop-off in consumer spending as higher prices forced households to rein in spending.

Households have faced considerably higher heating costs, despite government subsidies, which has seen German consumers hold back on spending on other things.

Interest rate rises by the European Central Bank have so far had little influence on reducing inflation, which stands at 7% across the eurozone.

In the US, where talks on the debt ceiling are heading towards next week’s deadline, some traders starting to avoid government debt that comes due in June and others asre preparing to deal with securities at risk of default.

President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy are said to be closing in on a deal that would raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years while capping spending on most items.

Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1%, and the S&P 500 climbing 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite stormed ahead, adding 1.7%, as chipmaker Nvidia jumped 24%.

Brent oil was trading at $76.00 a barrel.