5 Reasons to Buy a New Build Home

Advertorial Content |

Purchasing a property is a choice for life. It includes a lot of financial as well as emotional investment. In today’s property market, there are lots of options available; you may opt for a condo, a pre-constructed house or a piece of land to construct a house. As per your preferences, a property can be a good or a bad choice for you as these come with their own set of pros and cons. The UK government also has a number of policies to encourage first time buyers to purchase new build homes.

Buying a newly constructed house is a great option as it comes with a quota of benefits. A few of them are discussed below:

The pleasure of owning something brand new – Sensing the smell of fresh paint and wood varnish as you enter a new property pumps up your excitement. From the fittings to the woodwork and everything else; a newly constructed house will have all the basic amenities in place. Give it a personal touch – Though the basic structure and fittings are already in place, there may still be small amendments that you may need to customize the property as per your preferences. Homeowners like to have the interiors of the house that reflect their personalities. You may wish to make amendments like accent walls, an additional shelf for a home office, a dedicated laundry room, a customized kitchen countertop for your needs, a surplus seating area, luxury bathroom fittings, more cabinet area for extra storage, a fireplace, centralized wiring and a wifi connection. Latest design elements and aesthetics – The freshly constructed structure will certainly incorporate the most modern amenities and design into the assembly. The contractors constructing homes for sale are well aware of the latest trends in floor tiles, wood ply, wall textures, modular kitchen trends, bathroom fittings and other features. To make the property more saleable, they incorporate these contemporary elements so as to enhance the visual appeal for prospective buyers. No immediate maintenance needed – As you will be the first person to use the property, there are very less chances that any maintenance is needed. You and your family are the initial users of the kitchen, the bathroom and the rooms so you may not encounter any broken wirings, leaking taps, wrecked curtain bars, rust-stained drawers and any other hassle. So you are clearly saving yourself from the headache of calling a plumber or an electrician. Instead, you may utilize your time in setting up the stuff to make the house ready for first-time visitors. It will also be covered by the new build home warranty. Lower utility bills and reduced environmental impact – Owning to the introduction of new concepts like green construction and development of new technologies regarding insulation, designing energy efficient homes, using lights and heating systems that run on renewable energy resources and new infrastructural developments are taking place. Due to these latest amendments in this area, there has been a gradual decline in the negative effects of construction on the environment and energy requirements are thus reduced. New homes are rated at a higher scale in terms of energy efficiency as compared to old structures.

Finding the best house to suit your needs is a lengthy process consuming a lot of energy. First, you have to hunt around and encircle all the types of estates available. To keep the process simple, you need to highlight the target areas where you wish to find a property. Once you have narrowed down your choice, the next step is to look for a reliable agent or property consultant who can suggest all the options available as per your budget, choice of area and other preferences. You can use online search portals such as New Build Homes or Zoopla to find the latest houses for sale.

As you finalize a house or apartment you want to purchase, arranging for the finances follows. Consulting a financial advisor or a knowledgeable person might prove to be helpful before you apply for a house loan. Alongside, keep negotiating with the property owner to crack a better deal. Keeping a margin between the final price for the house and how much you can afford will be a smarter way to go about it as you may need finances to set up the house before you start living there.

Home inspection is yet another important aspect of the process. The property may appear to be perfect and faultless at first glance, but there may be flaws that only a professional property inspector may discover. The actual quality of the building and safety standards can only be evaluated by the inspector by examining your potential property more precisely. If some considerable flaws are found, you can either drop the property or make further negotiations as you will need finances to fix these defects.