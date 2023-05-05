5 Best Brewery Tours UK (2023)

Advertorial Content |

Calling all beer enthusiasts and curious adventurers!

If you thirst for knowledge and a love for exceptional brews, we have curated a list of the five best brewery tours in the UK that will tantalise your taste buds and re-ignite your passion for beer. Whether you’re a UK native or a visiting tourist, this list will give you the down-low of some of the hottest beer spots the UK offers.

From centuries-old establishments steeped in brewing traditions to cutting-edge breweries at the forefront of innovation, these tours offer an immersive experience of beer production and appreciation.

Let’s get into it!

#1 Tennents Wellpark Brewery – Glasgow

If you’ve ever been to Scotland, you will have heard a thing or two about Tennent’s lager – the nation’s favourite beer. You’ll rarely stumble across a Scottish pub that doesn’t have pints of this lively, golden lager on tap.

However, you may not know Tennents Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow is now open for various exciting tours. When you go on a Tennent’s tour, you get to learn all about the history of the beer and the brewers, getting a real taste for how Tennent’s beer went from an experimental recipe to one of the most popular drinks in the UK.

You’ll also get to see how the brewery works with a guided tour before finishing your trip with a pint fresh from the tank – the freshest pint of Tennent’s you’ll ever taste!

Top Tip: Tennent’s offers a range of private, group and historical tours starting in Glasgow city centre and at their Wellpark Brewery. Just be sure to book early, as they can get quite busy on weekends!

#2 Bellfield Brewery – Edinburgh

Based near the popular Easter Road stadium (home to Hibs!) Bellfield Brewery is a unique brewery destination for those wanting to relax in a chilled-out environment with a pint.

Bellfield is a relatively new brewery, but that hasn’t hindered its success or ability to produce a wide range of delicious gluten-free beers.

On a Bellfield Brewery tour, you’ll be taken through the brewing process, getting a chance to see what goes into each beer and ask any questions you may have about how things get done. If you’re lucky, you might even taste some of their famous IPAs directly from the tank!

Bellfield like to follow their tours with a tasting session composed of 4 half pints of their most popular pours. All of their beers are gluten-free and vegan, so don’t worry if you have dietary requirements! These beers are designed to be kind to your stomach and the environment.

Top Tip: Bellfield can get busy on weekends, but they tend to have much smaller tour sizes on the weekend.

#3 Cloudwater Brewery – Manchester

Cloudwater Brewery is an innovative brewery based in Piccadilly Trading Estate, Greater Manchester.

They’re known for creating exciting new beers that emphasise finding a perfect flavour balance with precision brewing techniques and a lot of creativity and passion.

During a tour of Cloudwater, knowledgeable guides will share their passion for craft brewing and provide in-depth information about the brewing methods, ingredients, and quality control measures implemented by the brewery.

You’ll be able to ask questions, learn from experts, and gain a deeper understanding of what goes into creating one of the most exciting new beers in the northern brew scene.

Top Tip: Don’t forget to visit the tap room! Cloudwater has a stylish tap room with 20 draft lines pouring exciting new craft beers.

#4 Black Sheep Brewery – Ripon

Black Sheep Brewery, based in Masham, Ripon, is steeped in brewing heritage, making it a must-visit destination for beer enthusiasts.

Founded in 1992, it carries forward a legacy of traditional Yorkshire brewing techniques and a spirit of innovation. By visiting Black Sheep Brewery, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the roots of this esteemed brewery and witness firsthand the passion and expertise that goes into each pint.

Black Sheep Brewery offers an immersive brewery tour experience. The tour starts with an in-depth look at the history of the Black Sheep, followed by a tour of the brewhouse. As all great brewery tours do – you’ll finish at the bar, where you can sample a range of Black Sheep’s best beers!

Top Tip: Space on this popular tour is limited, so don’t forget to book in advance. Want to finish with dinner? You can also make a reservation at the taproom & kitchen for delicious grub.

#5 Wylam Brewery – Newcastle

Newcastle’s popular Wylam brewery is a top destination for those seeking a taproom with plenty of options. Founded in 2000, Wylam is a 30-Barrel MicroBrewery based in the Palace of Arts in Exhibition Park.

Wylam offers a range of 1-hour brewery tours, including an all-inclusive craft beer brewery tour. From traditional ales to bold IPAs and experimental brews, you’ll have the chance to experience the craftsmanship and unique flavours that have made Wylam Brewery a Newcastle favourite.

Finish your trip with a visit to their sizable taproom – they have plenty to offer, with multiple rooms pouring fresh pints in various flavours and styles.

Top Tip: Wylam doesn’t take bookings for drinks – but they’re a huge venue. Just show up, and they’ll sort you out with a tasty tipple!

Which Brewery Will You Visit First?

We hope this list of the five best UK brewery tours has inspired you for your next beer-drinking trip. Don’t forget to double-check the opening times and book ahead to avoid disappointment!