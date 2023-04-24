Yousaf tells Prime Minister to ‘respect democracy’

London meeting

Humza Yousaf wants the PM to grant Section 30 order

First Minister Humza Yousaf used his first face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak to demand that Scotland be allowed to hold a second independence referendum.

At the meeting in London he said the Prime Minister should respect the democratic wishes of the Scottish parliament and grant a Section 30 order that would enable a poll to go ahead.

He accused the UK government of waging attacks on devolution and is thought to have expressed concern at calls by Tory peer Lord Frost to “roll back” some currently devolved powers.

Mr Yousaf and Mr Sunak also discussed the cost-of-living crisis, rising energy bills and the delay in granting exemption for the deposit return scheme to go ahead.

The First Minister ‘s spokesperson said he was pleased the Prime Minister committed to fairness in how Scotch whisky industry duties are treated by the UK Government and that Mr Sunak “now needs to deliver on that”.

Pro-union campaigner Pamela Nash accused Mr Yousaf of paying lip service to issues like the cost-of-living crisis.

“But the mask slipped almost immediately after with his demands for another divisive vote on separation,” she said.

“Instead of stoking grievance and making demands the Scottish public don’t support, the First Minister should be getting his own house in order.

“And next time he’s representing the people of Scotland in such a meeting, he should be focusing only on the things that matter to them.”

The meeting came amid the looming court battle between Holyrood and Westminster after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack blocked the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

It is understood that at the meeting Mr Sunak reiterated the UK Government’s commitment to supporting people with the cost of living, highlighting the support that is going out UK-wide this week, and reiterated the need for all levels of government to work together on these priorities.