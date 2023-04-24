Yes Recycling (Fife) fails months after launch

Cashflow issues

Yes said it would process hard-to-recycle products

A recycling facility which was opened to much fanfare just a few months ago has appointed administrators after running into cash flow difficulties.

Yes Recycling (Fife) opened on the Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, last September, employing 60 staff.

It installed the latest equipment capable of turning hard-to-recycle flexible food packaging such as crisp bags and chocolate wrappers into plastic flakes, pellets and a new product called Ecosheet, which can be used in the construction and agriculture industries.

However, despite significant investment, production had yet to reach full capacity, which caused cashflow difficulties, leading to the administration.

The site is co-owned by Morrisons supermarket chain and was constructed and operated by Yes Recycling. A number of other organisations, including Nestlé UK & Ireland and Zero Waste Scotland, have been involved in the development of the plant.

Stuart Preston and Julie Tait, of Grant Thornton were appointed as Joint Administrators on 20 April and are now looking at options to save the business and its employees.

Ms Tait, restructuring director at Grant Thornton, said: “The company was unable to pay its debts as they fell due resulting in our appointment as joint administrators.

“This is a disappointing outcome for all those associated with the company, and our immediate priority is to support the company’s 60 employees while we assess the company’s financial position and seek a buyer for its business and/or assets.”

The remainder of the Yes Recycling Group, which is headquartered in Buckinghamshire, is unaffected by the administration of the Scottish business.

Yes is the second recycling facility to fail in the past few months. In September a company that received £2m from Zero Waste Scotland to chemically recycle crisp packets and black plastics fell into administration.

Recycling Technologies, which is based in Swindon in Wiltshire and had additional facilities in Perthshire, had hoped to raise funding on top of existing deals worth £65 million for the forward sale of oil from its machine.