Whisky bosses urge Hunt to rethink duty hike

New campaign

Whisky faces a duty hike in the summer

Whisky leaders are calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to re-think his decision to hike duty on spirits in defiance of a government pledge to ensure the tax system supports the sector.

The Scotch Whisky Association was outraged when Mr Hunt announced a 10.1% rise in spirits duty in his March Budget.

It has launched a #KeepTheCommitment campaign urging him to uphold the pledge made to the industry in 2019 and called for support from MPs.

Since that promise was made, the tax burden on Scotch whisky has increased from 70% to 75% of the average priced bottle, and the tax gap between spirits and other alcohol categories has widened.

The decision to further extend tax breaks for draught products in pubs, bars and restaurants excluded 99% of distillers and increased the tax differential between Scotch whisky with beer and cider. Per unit of alcohol, the tax gap to beer in the on-trade – already 51% – will rise to 66%, and for cider it will rise from 227% to 260%.

In order to keep the commitment to the industry, the SWA is asking the UK government to allow distillers immediate access to the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, with spirits currently the only alcohol category excluded from the scheme, and a reversal of the 10.1% tax hike due to come into force on 1 August.

Chief executive of the SWA Mark Kent said: “We have pressed the UK government to rethink the damaging double-digit duty rise on Scotch Whisky.

“It is hugely disappointing that the industry seems to be taken for granted, and that previous pledges that have been made to the industry will not be honoured.

“That is why we have launched the ‘Keep the Commitment’ campaign. We want the UK government to understand what choosing to impose a double-digit duty hike will do to the industry, hospitality businesses and consumers.

“And we want MPs to support Scotch whisky, including in the vote next week on the tax increased proposed by the Chancellor.

“By voting against the tax increase, MPs can send a clear message to the Chancellor that he should meet the industry, reconsider the tax rise, and keep the commitment to support Scotch.”