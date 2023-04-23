Week ahead: NatWest update, Whitbread FY

Markets

NatWest, trading as Royal Bank of Scotland north of the border, will issue an update (pic: Terry Murden)

NatWest (RBS) is among the banks that will be updating the market on demand for loans, rising bad debt and any fall-out from the recent wobble that saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

Analysts at AJ Bell say the UK banks are more tightly regulated than their regional US equivalents and are less exposed to specialised, niche areas.

The shares are up by a quarter over the past year, even allowing for the pull back witnessed since February, when they briefly touched their highest mark since late 2015.

Particular attention will likely focus on loan impairments which crept higher from exceptionally low levels in 2022, after NatWest spent much of the prior six quarters writing back some of the write-downs it took in the Covid-hit year of 2020.

The banking sector’s Q1 season kicks off with Standard Chartered (on Wednesday) and Barclays (on Thursday). NatWest issues reports on Friday.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread will deliver full-year figures on Tuesday and analysts have continued to upgrade their profit estimates since a strong third-quarter update in January. They and shareholders will look for further reassurance from new chief executive Dominic Paul, who took over when Alison Brittain stepped aside in January after seven years at the helm.

On Thursday the new board of Capricorn Energy, formerly Cairn Energy, will reveal the outcome of a strategic review which is likely to see jobs lost.

Monday sees the start of a 48-hour stoppage involving 1,300 offshore oil and gas workers. The trade union predicts that its unprecedented strike action could result in production shutdowns.

The action will hit operators such as BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, TAQA and Total.

DIARY

Monday 24 April

Rightmove UK house price index

In the US, quarterly results from Coca-Cola and Whirlpool

Tuesday 25 April

Full-year results from Petrofac , Card Factory , Whitbread

, , First-half results from Primark and British Sugar-owner Associated British Foods

Trading statements from Anglo American and Travis Perkins

and UK government borrowing figures

Interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan

US new homes sales

Wednesday 26 April

Trading updates from GSK, Glencore, Persimmon, Standard Chartered, Smith & Nephew, CRH, Bunzl, Fresnillo and Nichols

Thursday 27 April

Full-year results from Sainsbury’s

Trading statements from AstraZeneca, Barclays, WPP, Taylor Wimpey, Howden Joinery, Lancashire, London Stock Exchange, Weir, Spectris, Robert Walters and Indivior

and Capricorn Energy review published

review published US weekly unemployment claims

claims US Q1 GDP growth

Friday 28 April

Full-year results from Hurricane Energy and Sanderson Design

and Trading updates from NatWest, Smurfit Kappa , Pearson , Computacenter, Renishaw, Rotork and Hikma Pharmaceuticals

, , and Interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan