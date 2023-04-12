Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

US Inflation falls

Interest rate setters may be persuaded to ease off the accelerator after annual US inflation fell more than expected in March to 5%, down a full percentage point from 6% in February.

CPI inflation actually rose by 0.1% month-on-month in March, but was half the 0.2% gain the market was expecting.

Stocks rose and the dollar retreated. The FTSE 100 closed 39.12 points higher at 7,824.84.

Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets believes the time has come for the Fed to ease off increasing the interest rates.

“Moving ahead, we are going to hear a lot of commotion about the Fed’s next move, and odds are that the Fed will confess that inflation has slowed and that they may halt their hike cycle.

7am: De La Rue

Banknote printer De La Rue said it expects full-year profit to be below market expectations as the decline in the use of cash is causing significant uncertainty.

Full story here

7am: Petrofac

Oil services group Petrofac expects to post a wider operating loss of between $150million and $170m for 2022 after a review of its portfolio of contracts revealed increased costs.

It foresees an operating loss of up to $260m in the engineering and construction division, its largest unit.

Group chief executive Tareq Kawash, who took over at the beginning of this month, said: “Petrofac’s focus is on completing legacy contracts as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible.

“We are taking steps to ensure the financial strength of the business by unlocking working capital and, where appropriate, balancing long-term value against near-term liquidity.

“I joined Petrofac because the business has a significant opportunity to deploy its leading capabilities to help clients deliver much needed energy infrastructure. This was demonstrated in the recent significant award of a long-term agreement to support critical European offshore wind infrastructure.

“Alongside converting a healthy pipeline of future opportunities – with a number of awards at preferred bidder stage – we are working to draw a line under the projects of the past, putting Petrofac in a strong position to deliver future growth.”

7am: Iomart

Cloud computing firm Iomart Group said it expects to deliver full-year financial results in June in line with market expectations as it managed its way through a sharp hike in energy costs.

Revenue should come in at a record £115 million (FY22: £103m), though profits will be lower, it said in a trading update.

Full story here

Global markets

Wall Street had a mixed session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.3% higher, the S&P 500 unchanged, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.4%.

Trades are awaiting today’s March CPI numbers and Friday’s US payrolls report which may give further pointers to the Fed’s next move on interest rates.

Inflation data will be released at 1330 BST. Markets are expecting the annual inflation rate to ease to 5.2% from 6%.

In Japan the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, though the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.8%