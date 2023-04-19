Things to keep in mind when choosing an intranet for your company

Advertorial Content |

Having the proper equipment, both software and hardware is paramount to making a successful company run smoothly. Having an intranet that works well and gives employees the ability to perform their daily tasks with ease. But finding your way in the jungle of different options is anything but easy.

However, there are some things to look for when choosing a provider of an intranet, and by taking the time to do proper research you give yourself the best possible chance of success. In this text we’re going to be sharing some tips about the most important things to keep in mind when it comes to picking a Company Intranet, and some of the do’s and don’ts associated with the entire process.

Compare different alternatives

This is also the best way to get an understanding for what you want out of the product. By getting an overview of different alternatives you can then more easily build an understanding of what you want out of a product. This is also the best way to ensure that you get an overview out of what to expect from a good intranet provider as most of the leading providers offer a service that is somewhat similar to each other. If there is one specific feature that you feel would benefit your company being offered by a specific provider, but the rest of their service is lackluster, you can use this information in your search for a different provider.

Speak to your employees about what they would like to have access to

This is something that is easy to look past when comparing different intranet providers, but asking your employees I.E the people who are going to be using the service every day you can get an understanding of what they want and need out of this type of software. Sending out different alternatives via E-mail and letting them provide feedback regarding what they would like to see from a good intranet provider. Involving your team and employees in the process isn’t only going to make them feel included, but it’s also going to help you make a better decision overall.

Get opinions from other companies roughly the same size as yours

All intranet providers don’t provide a carbon copy of a different intranet provider, and some of platforms are better suited to certain types of businesses than others. Therefore it can be a good idea to get some feedback and information regarding other businesses’ experience with a platform and preferably from a company roughly the same size as your own as this will help you get a good overview of whether a provider and certain software is a good fit or not.