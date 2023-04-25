The Top 5 Reasons to Buy an Apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey

Advertorial Content |

Basaksehir, a district in Istanbul, Turkey, is an ideal choice if you are searching for a new home or an investment opportunity. Investing in this area is sure to be a sound decision, and you’ll find yourself with a great house that will serve as your home. The real estate market in this area is booming, making it an attractive destination for those who decided to buy apartments in Basaksehir. Its strategic location, cultural and historical significance, and cost-effectiveness make it even more appealing. In this article, we’ll explore the top 5 reasons why buying a flat or an apartment in Basaksehir is a great investment.

Overview of the Basaksehir District

Located on the European side of Istanbul, Basaksehir is a district experiencing rapid growth and development. The area is of approximately 10,000 hectares and has a population of over 500,000 people. Basaksehir stands out because of its modern infrastructure with wide roads, efficient public transportation facilities and plenty of green spaces. Boasting a handful of hospitals, malls and universities, the city is an ideal destination for families and students alike to call home. From shopping to education, it has everything any individual would need from their living space.

Basaksehir is a great choice for those seeking to live in Istanbul – it offers a unique blend of contemporary comforts and Turkish culture, coupled with its historical landmarks and delicious cuisine. Its strategic location, combined with its affordability, make it an ideal destination for anyone looking for the perfect quality of life.

#1: Booming Turkish Real Estate Market

Basaksehir is renowned for its thriving real estate industry, making it an ideal destination for potential investors. Recently, the district has experienced a considerable boost in terms of real estate values and rental opportunities. According to the public data, the average price for properties in Basaksehir increased significantly in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

For buyers, this growth means that investing in Basaksehir can be a wise decision. Investors can look forward to significant returns on their investments as property values are set to rise in the upcoming years. This is a great opportunity to reap the rewards of a smart investment decision. With the population size booming and the demand for rental properties on the rise, investors have an opportunity to create a reliable source of income through rental yields.

#2: Strategic Location

Basaksehir’s beneficial positioning is another attractive feature for potential buyers. Situated on the European side of Istanbul, it’s near the upcoming Istanbul Airport that is projected to become one of the world’s busiest airports. It’s also situated near several major highways, including the TEM and E-5 highways, which makes it easy to travel within Istanbul and to other parts of Turkey.

Living in a well-connected location like Basaksehir has many benefits. For example, it provides easy access to job opportunities, education, and healthcare. Basaksehir is home to several universities and hospitals, making it an ideal location for families and students.

#3: Modern Infrastructure as a Reason for Investments

Basaksehir is well known for its modern infrastructure consisting of a well-built road network, public transportation services and ample green spaces. These features make it a great place to live in, especially those who seek a good quality of life. Istanbul Metro connects Basaksehir to other areas of Istanbul, making it easier for people to travel. There are plenty of parks such as the Basaksehir Botanical Garden and the Kucukcekmece Lake Park that provide residents with an opportunity to de-stress and explore nature.

Basaksehir is a great place to call home with its modern infrastructure and plenty of shopping and entertainment options. It’s a lively and vibrant community that offers an active lifestyle, making it the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live in close proximity to all the amenities they need.

#4: Cultural and Historical Significance

Basaksehir has a remarkable past, with its roots stretching as far back as to the era of the Ottoman Empire. The district is home to various renowned historical sites, such as Fatih Mosque constructed in the 16th century and Kemerburgaz Aqueduct built in the 18th century. Basaksehir is widely renowned for its unique Turkish cuisine that includes mouth-watering dishes like kebabs and baklava.

For buyers who are interested in history and culture, Basaksehir offers a wealth of opportunities to explore and learn. Whether it’s visiting a historical site or trying a new dish, there’s always something new to discover in Basaksehir.

#5: Affordable Flats & Apartments Prices

Finally, one of the biggest advantages of buying a flat or an apartment in Basaksehir is the affordable prices. Compared to other districts in Istanbul, Basaksehir offers some of the most affordable real estate options, making it an ideal location for first-time buyers or those looking to invest in property without breaking the bank.

The average price for properties in Basaksehir is significantly lower than other popular districts like Beylikduzu or Kadikoy. This affordability means that buyers can get more bang for their buck in terms of space and amenities.

How to Buy the Best Property in Turkey?

If you’re looking to buy a property in Turkey, the best and easiest way to find the perfect housing is to use an online real estate aggregator, such as Turk.Estate. This platform allows you to search for properties based on your specific requirements, such as location, price, and size. On the platform, you can check out photos and videos of properties, as well as communicate with real estate agents or sellers directly. This makes the entire process more convenient and efficient.

Online property aggregators save you time and effort by eliminating the need to physically visit properties and speak with multiple real estate agents. Instead, you can browse through hundreds of properties from the comfort of your own home and narrow down your search based on your preferences. Additionally, many online property aggregators offer added services, such as legal assistance, property valuation, and financing options.

Real Estate in Basaksehir, Turkey: Conclusion

To sum up, Basaksehir is an excellent option for anyone considering investing in Turkish real estate or buying apartments in Turkey. The area has much to offer and makes a great choice for buyers. Basaksehir is an ideal place to invest in whether you are a new apartments buyer or an experienced investor. Now is the time to reap its rewards, as it is growing rapidly and has a very promising future. Invest in this vibrant, dynamic district of Istanbul today!