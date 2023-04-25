Tech Nation joins Hoberman’s Founders Forum

Scale-up support

Gerard Grech: exciting milestone

Tech Nation, the growth platform for scale-ups, has been acquired by Founders Forum Group, a global community and group of businesses supporting entrepreneurs.

Talks were announced at the end of last month and a deal was confirmed today by Tech Nation founding CEO Gerard Grech.

Some of Tech Nation’s almost 50 staff, including mid-stage scaling lead Mo Aldalou – who has joined Baltic Ventures as programme director – have already moved on after the government last month awarded the £12.1 million Digital Growth Grant to Barclays Eagle Labs.

FF plans to revive several of Tech Nation’s programmes and tech sector reports, and also manage its Global Talent visa scheme.

Mr Grech said in a LinkedIn post: “This exciting milestone will see Founders Forum Group continue Tech Nation’s mission to empower tech entrepreneurs, scale innovative startups, and provide a united platform for UK tech founders.

“With Tech Nation’s expertise in supporting and promoting startups & scale-ups, and Founders Forum’s global network and resources, UK tech looks well-positioned to drive even greater growth and innovation going forward.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported Tech Nation and been part of the journey. As well as many of you who have sent messages of support over the last few months and the whole Tech Nation team, past and present for making it happen. Here’s to the next chapter of UK tech.”

Brent Hoberman, FF Group co-founder and chair, said: “By recognising and fostering remarkable digital talent and accelerating startup success nationwide, Tech Nation has positioned the UK as a world-class innovation hub.”

Digital Minister Paul Scully added: “Founders Forum Group will build on this by continuing the work of Tech Nation, which will complement our ongoing support for the sector.”