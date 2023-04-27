Target raised for ‘Label Rouge’ salmon exports

Growth plan

Scotland’s salmon sector has unveiled an ambitious European growth plan for its premium ‘Label Rouge’ salmon to boost the rural economy and further enhance Scotland’s international reputation for food and drink.

Label Rouge Scottish salmon carries a quality mark that recognises it as the best in the world, becoming the first non-French product to be awarded the accolade 30 years ago.

It currently accounts for 12% of Scottish salmon exports, but a vision to increase this to 15% by 2026 was announced at the global Seafood Expo in Barcelona.

While France has long-been the main destination for Label Rouge Scottish salmon, the new approach aims to tap into other countries such as Germany, Spain and Italy where the quality mark is increasingly being recognised.

The growth plan has been welcomed by both the Scottish and UK governments.

Overall, Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export, with more than 72,000 tonnes of fish worth £578 million sent to international markets last year, even in defiance of Brexit regulations.

France led the global demand, accounting for 53% of exports, but sales were recorded to a total of 54 countries.

In 2022, 8,900 tonnes of Label Rouge quality salmon was produced and exported.

Farmers must meet strict quality control standards set by the French authorities to be certified by the Label Rouge assurance scheme, providing their fish with a natural protein-heavy diet that helps further enhance taste and texture.

The aim to enhance this premium offering, capitalising on Scottish provenance, was unveiled in Spain by trade bodies Salmon Scotland and Scottish Quality Salmon.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Scottish salmon is an extraordinary global success story that we can all be immensely proud of, with farmers in the Highlands and islands growing the UK’s largest and most valuable food export.

“Label Rouge Scottish salmon is a key foundation of that success – championing the quality and taste of the very best salmon available.

“Over the next three years, we want to increase the share of Label Rouge certified fish to over 15%, making it the real jewel in our exporting crown.

“Label Rouge is not just a brand for our farmers – its higher value means higher revenues which support the Scottish economy, fund public services, help rural communities thrive and create jobs.

“We look forward to the next 30 years of growing and supplying the very best, tastiest salmon.”

Su Cox, chair of Scottish Quality Salmon, which sets the quality and promotes Label Rouge Scottish Salmon, added: “Through engagement campaigns we have developed this standard into an internationally recognised quality brand.

“We believe we can now extend our Label Rouge exports to reach new highs over the coming years.”

Mairi Gougeon, Scottish Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, said: “We are committed to encouraging investment in research, development and innovation in Scotland’s aquaculture sector and we will continue to work closely with the Scottish salmon industry to further improve export opportunities and see more consumers enjoying Label Rouge salmon as a result.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland, John Lamont, added: “Salmon exports are already a great British success story and spreading the word will, I am confident, bring further expansion.”