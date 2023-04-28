Sunak: no more powers for Scottish parliament

Tory conference

Rishi Sunak addressing the Tory conference in Glasgow (pic: Terry Murden)

Rishi Sunak today ruled out granting more powers to the Scottish parliament which he described as being one of the most devolved administrations in the world.

In a speech to the Scottish Conservative Party conference in Glasgow he said the Scottish Government does not even use the powers it already has, “so we should stop talking about any more”.

He criticised the SNP for imposing higher taxes on Scots, saying: “Being the highest taxed part of the UK – it’s not a great tag line,” and said the Conservatives were the only party standing up for the oil and gas industry and the fishing community.

Rishi Sunak replying to delegates’ questions (pic: Terry Murden)

He noted that Nicola Sturgeon had quit Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister, “to take up driving lessons”, adding “because someone’s got to drive the motorhome after all,” a reference to the vehicle bought by the SNP and now impounded by police investigating the party’s finances.

But he was dragged into a row with the media after the party’s press officials attempted to restrict the number of journalists allowed to speak to him after his speech.

Media representative engaged in robust exchanges with press officers (pic: Terry Murden)

In a series of feisty exchanges between media representatives and the Downing Street press officers, a truce emerged so that he would answer a fixed number of questions.

When he finally emerged he was asked whether the next BBC chairman to replace Richard Sharp, who resigned earlier in the day, would be a non-political appointment. Mr Sunak replied: “There is a process”.

He restricted his replies to most questions by referring to his party’s attempts to tackle the cost of living. “This is the people’s priority and we are focused on that,” he said.