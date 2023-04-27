Sumitomo plans cable factory in Highlands

Japan investment

Neil Gray: confidence in Scotland’s net zero economy (pic: Terry Murden)

Japanese company Sumitomo Electric is investing in a factory in the Highlands to manufacture subsea high voltage cables.

The cables, used to connect hundreds of offshore wind turbines, which are now being planned for Scottish waters and elsewhere in Europe.

The precise location, scale and the number of jobs required for the Highland plant have not yet been revealed. Nor has the level of Scottish or UK government support to attract the investment.

The Scottish Government is working with Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, is working closely with the company.

Scottish Energy secretary Neil Gray made the announcement during a three-day trade mission to develop relationship with companies across the renewables and supply chain sectors, and build new inward investment opportunities.

Sumitomo’s Osaka factory has already manufactured and installed sub-sea links between England and Belgium.

Mr Gray also met Scotland’s first and longest-standing inward investor, Terasaki Electric, to mark its 50th year of investment in Scotland.

He said: “Today’s announcement from Sumitomo demonstrates the strength of confidence investors have in our vision for a net zero economy.

“The company has a proven track record in high-voltage underground cables which will be invaluable to supporting Scotland’s rapidly expanding offshore wind sector.

“The Scottish government will continue to work alongside Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will continue to work closely with Sumitomo to foster this important partnership.”

He said it was clear that there was enormous interest for investment in Scotland’s renewables “revolution”.

“We have a world-beating pipeline of offshore wind projects and this visit has demonstrated the important role played by Scotland’s international network and the value of growing and developing our partnership with our trusted Japanese partners, both old and new,” he said.

Sumitomo’s president, Osamu Inoue said: “Sumitomo Electric has the technologies necessary for the development of a green society and will work with the Scottish and UK governments and other stakeholders on future offshore wind power and interconnector projects in the region.”