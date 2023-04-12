Clyde Metro edges forward with UKIB tie-up

Update:

Funding

Rovop gets $25m as subsea demand grows

By a Daily Business reporter | April 12, 2023
Rovop

Record demand for Rovop

Rovop, one of the world’s largest independent remotely operated vehicle (ROV) solutions providers, has announced a $25 million senior secured credit facility with Cordiant Capital, the specialist global infrastructure & real assets manager.

Backed by global private equity firm Bluewater, Rovop works with blue chip customers in all key offshore sectors, including the installation of wind-farm related infrastructure, gas pipelines and undersea internet cables.

Rovop CEO Neil Potter said: “Rovop is seeing record demand for its services, and Cordiant’s investment means we’re better placed than ever to take advantage of increasing international demand for subsea robotics in both renewable and traditional energy sectors.

“This investment solidly positions Rovop for further growth as we continue to invest in our fleet and our people.”

