Stokes takes ‘in residence’ role at Archangels

Investment

Adam Stokes: passionate about start-ups

Business angel syndicate, Archangels, has appointed Professor Adam Stokes as its academic in residence.

Professor Stokes, co-lead at The National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University and deputy director at the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics, will help Archangels review investment opportunities.

As well as a successful academic career, Professor Stokes is also the founder of several businesses in the health-tech and robotics space and consults on a variety of other ventures.

He has assisted Archangels’ new deals committee since 2020 on a consultancy basis, giving advice on innovative Scottish tech and life science start-ups.

He said: “Throughout my academic and entrepreneurial journey, I have always been passionate about nurturing Scottish tech start-ups. My membership of the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s Young Academy of Scotland and being selected for MIT/Harvard entrepreneurial development programme as part of the Scotland CanDo initiative were formative experiences which sparked my passion for working with and developing some of Scotland’s most exciting growing businesses.

“Working with Archangels gives me the opportunity to help other entrepreneurs in the Scottish life sciences and tech-ecosystems to realise their potential.”

Niki McKenzie, joint managing director at Archangels, said: “Scotland is a thriving hub of technological innovation and having the right people in place to identify the best opportunities will be vital in ensuring we continue to have one of the highest success rates of any angel investor.

“Retaining Adam’s skills, experience and scientific understanding of what makes a successful proposition will be invaluable.”